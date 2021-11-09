NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $6.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001457 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

