Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nucor were worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

