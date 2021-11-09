Nuvve (NVVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nuvve to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVVE stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Nuvve in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

