Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 27.43.

OTLY opened at 12.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 15.17. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 12.53 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

