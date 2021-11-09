OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

Shares of OERLF stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.