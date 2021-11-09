Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

OCN stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. 83,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $332.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 15.64 and a quick ratio of 15.64. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocwen Financial stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Ocwen Financial worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

