Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Summit Insights upped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $257.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.77. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

