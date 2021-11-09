Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $360.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

