Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Acquires $13,458.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Elizabeth S. Wash purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth S. Wash also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Elizabeth S. Wash purchased 200 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,414.00.

NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. 3,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Old Point Financial during the second quarter valued at $874,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.