Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $137,416,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $26,324,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

OLK opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.