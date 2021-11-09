Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

OLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

