ON (ONON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Get ON alerts:

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.