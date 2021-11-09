ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.10)-$(0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

ON24 stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,667. ON24 has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock worth $18,006,720.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

