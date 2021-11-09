OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,535 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for 1.4% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.65% of OneMain worth $51,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

