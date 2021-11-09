ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.