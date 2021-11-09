Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.23. Onion Global shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.