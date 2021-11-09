Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

ONTO stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

