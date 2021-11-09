Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $26.83 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $752.50 million, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

