Oppenheimer Comments on Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,054,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 157,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 506,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,009,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 533,602 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

