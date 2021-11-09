Oppenheimer Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $268.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $329.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

Shares of PYPL opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day moving average of $270.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $2,177,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

