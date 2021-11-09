OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 998,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,346,152 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.48.

Several brokerages have commented on OGI. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $701.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 258,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.