OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 998,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,346,152 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.48.
Several brokerages have commented on OGI. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $701.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.18.
OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)
Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.