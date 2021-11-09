ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 11,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

