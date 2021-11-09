Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORKLY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

