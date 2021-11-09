OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 2840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

