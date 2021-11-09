Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.82. 653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

