Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OUTFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday.

Shares of OUTFF opened at $6.39 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

