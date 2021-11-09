PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of PacWest Bancorp worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

