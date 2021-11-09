Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,535,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,218,582 shares.The stock last traded at $24.49 and had previously closed at $26.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 6.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,598,303 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,069. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 95,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

