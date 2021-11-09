Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 686 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

NYSE:WSO opened at $295.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.