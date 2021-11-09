Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 4,067 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

