Paloma Partners Management Co Has $493,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127,461 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 103,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 92,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.61. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $160.46. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.