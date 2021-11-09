Paloma Partners Management Co Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Coherent were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Coherent during the second quarter valued at $6,609,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Coherent by 13.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Coherent by 342.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

COHR opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.18. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.32 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

