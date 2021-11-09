Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,952 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

