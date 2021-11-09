Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 84,478 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

KGC stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.