Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,779 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of SUM opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

