ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Hits $310,462.66

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 299.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 4,237.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $310,462.66 and $382.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

