Particl (PART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,332.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $12,332.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.50 or 0.00486656 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,702,202 coins and its circulating supply is 11,677,798 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.