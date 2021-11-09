Pason Systems Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.06 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE PSI opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$923.05 million and a PE ratio of 44.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

