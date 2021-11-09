Patientory (PTOY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,757.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $5,757.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093052 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.