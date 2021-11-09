Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 355.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

72.7% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.30 billion 3.59 $161.60 million $3.83 12.62 Patria Investments $115.00 million 8.29 $62.21 million $0.52 35.44

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 24.61% 15.99% 11.21% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Janus Henderson Group and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.63, indicating a potential downside of 7.70%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

