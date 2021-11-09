Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $270.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.05.

PCTY stock opened at $274.53 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 215.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

