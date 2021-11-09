Payoneer Global (PAYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Payoneer Global stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

