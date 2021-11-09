PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.49.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

