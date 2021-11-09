PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to Hold at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.83.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $229.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 108,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.