PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.16.

PYPL traded down $28.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.35. 2,168,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,502,038. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

