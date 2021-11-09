PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.72.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $26.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.90. 2,857,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,502,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.47. PayPal has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $238.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.