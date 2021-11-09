PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3-25.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.78 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $26.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.90. 2,857,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,502,038. The company has a market cap of $238.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day moving average of $270.47. PayPal has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.72.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

