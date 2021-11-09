PCSB Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $301.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

