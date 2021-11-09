Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.25.

PTON opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

