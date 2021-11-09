Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.25.

PTON opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

